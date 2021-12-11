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Young Leaders Of Great Reset Doom
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60 views • December 11, 2021
While George Soros has riddled the American Justice system with Open Society funded District Attorney anarchy.
Klaus Schwab trained and strategically placed the minions of the Great Reset cancer within the policy machine of Democracies world wide.
The World Economic Forums young global leaders program graduates include among them French President Emmanuel Macron, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigiege. All of them implementing the directives of the Great Reset over the legislative will of their populace and their respective Constitutional frameworks.
Klaus Schwabs young global leaders forum’s mission statement reads “The forum Includes more than 1,400 members and alumni of 120 nationalities of civic and business innovators, entrepreneurs, technology pioneers, educators, activists, artists, journalists, and more.
Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, created the Forum of Young Global Leaders in 2004 to help the world meet increasingly complex and interdependent problems. His vision was to create a proactive multi stakeholder community of the world’s next-generation leaders to inform and influence decision-making and mobilize transformation.”
Whether anyone asked for it or not. Schwab’s megalomaniacal fourth industrial Revolution nightmarish vision is well underway. Inhabiting positions within Democracies that were once duly elected seats of power. Undermining national sovereignty and the future of individual freedom. A quiet Declaration of War carried out by the infiltration of his forum of young global leaders.
Bowne Report
Klaus Schwab trained and strategically placed the minions of the Great Reset cancer within the policy machine of Democracies world wide.
The World Economic Forums young global leaders program graduates include among them French President Emmanuel Macron, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigiege. All of them implementing the directives of the Great Reset over the legislative will of their populace and their respective Constitutional frameworks.
Klaus Schwabs young global leaders forum’s mission statement reads “The forum Includes more than 1,400 members and alumni of 120 nationalities of civic and business innovators, entrepreneurs, technology pioneers, educators, activists, artists, journalists, and more.
Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, created the Forum of Young Global Leaders in 2004 to help the world meet increasingly complex and interdependent problems. His vision was to create a proactive multi stakeholder community of the world’s next-generation leaders to inform and influence decision-making and mobilize transformation.”
Whether anyone asked for it or not. Schwab’s megalomaniacal fourth industrial Revolution nightmarish vision is well underway. Inhabiting positions within Democracies that were once duly elected seats of power. Undermining national sovereignty and the future of individual freedom. A quiet Declaration of War carried out by the infiltration of his forum of young global leaders.
Bowne Report
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