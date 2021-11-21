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The AxeTruth Show - 11/15 Manic Monday, Turn the circus off.
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20 views • November 21, 2021
This live stream got my Axetruth 3 channel deleted on Screwtube aka Youtube, why for reporting the TRUTH about mask not working , & the vaccine is not effective quoting Dr. Fauci own words.
Everyday you're bombarded with propaganda , fake outrage, to distract and divide.. It's a circus in the Matrix... Turn the Circus off or at least know you're watching one.
1. In Alphabet Rainbow Soup news, more crazy men with make up on , uploading videos wanting to talk to the kids?
2. Michael Rappaerport the uggggly Kenite Trump hating sissy who's now filling in on Wendy Williams gossip show... he got to be an alphabet soup , shaped up like fig newton .
3. Telsa Door handle freezes you have to thaw them out with hot water bag more reasons why these over hyped expensive total electric automobiles are not a good investment.
4. SNL makes a comedy skit about abortion, smdh it not funny , who's writing this crap.. SNL has not been funny for decades
5. This WOKE agenda is ruining everything , even commercials as they try to sell BEING FAT as sexy? NO.. its unhealthy & a turn off .. Marshall have 2 commercials one with Fat Latina "Flaunt It" & another one with ugly woman they calling fierce, as if people don't see that she's ugly... They need to go back to drawing board in the marketing department
6. ABC is reporting Resident Joe "Joke" Biden & Kamala "Kumguzzler" Harris abysmal approval ratings
7. Joe Biden & Democrats sign the Build Back Better Slavery bill , NO MASK on by anyone more obvious proof the MASK is just theater to keep the Scamdemic alive.
8.When Kumguzzler Harris asked what they're going to do about this record inflation thats worse in 30 years she don't have an answer
9. Reporter Presses Psaki On Biden Comments About Kyle Rittenhouse
10. Prosecutor Binger called a ANTIFA/BLM rioters .. heroes
11. people are Collapsing and dying all over the place & media's euphemism for the deaths are always unknown
12. doctor trained at the Mayo Clinic and runs the largest independent testing laboratory in Idaho on fall out from vaccine causing cancers
Visit my website at https://AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
Everyday you're bombarded with propaganda , fake outrage, to distract and divide.. It's a circus in the Matrix... Turn the Circus off or at least know you're watching one.
1. In Alphabet Rainbow Soup news, more crazy men with make up on , uploading videos wanting to talk to the kids?
2. Michael Rappaerport the uggggly Kenite Trump hating sissy who's now filling in on Wendy Williams gossip show... he got to be an alphabet soup , shaped up like fig newton .
3. Telsa Door handle freezes you have to thaw them out with hot water bag more reasons why these over hyped expensive total electric automobiles are not a good investment.
4. SNL makes a comedy skit about abortion, smdh it not funny , who's writing this crap.. SNL has not been funny for decades
5. This WOKE agenda is ruining everything , even commercials as they try to sell BEING FAT as sexy? NO.. its unhealthy & a turn off .. Marshall have 2 commercials one with Fat Latina "Flaunt It" & another one with ugly woman they calling fierce, as if people don't see that she's ugly... They need to go back to drawing board in the marketing department
6. ABC is reporting Resident Joe "Joke" Biden & Kamala "Kumguzzler" Harris abysmal approval ratings
7. Joe Biden & Democrats sign the Build Back Better Slavery bill , NO MASK on by anyone more obvious proof the MASK is just theater to keep the Scamdemic alive.
8.When Kumguzzler Harris asked what they're going to do about this record inflation thats worse in 30 years she don't have an answer
9. Reporter Presses Psaki On Biden Comments About Kyle Rittenhouse
10. Prosecutor Binger called a ANTIFA/BLM rioters .. heroes
11. people are Collapsing and dying all over the place & media's euphemism for the deaths are always unknown
12. doctor trained at the Mayo Clinic and runs the largest independent testing laboratory in Idaho on fall out from vaccine causing cancers
Visit my website at https://AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
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