Mark Sharman & John Bowe- Truth Be Told London - 21.01.2023 | Oracle Films

The British pubic revisits Covid propaganda and the sock puppets that championed division, coercion and medical apartheid.
Followed by comments from Mark Sharman and John Bowe.
Truth be Told London - a demonstration outside BBC Broadcasting House, Portland Place, London on 21st Jan 2023.
https://covileaks.co.uk/awareness-month
If you like what Oracle Films does, you can support us here:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/oraclefilms
Visit our website: www.oraclefilms.com
Mirrored - OracleFilms
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.