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President Trump unveils 'America First Healthcare Plan'
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31 views • September 27, 2020
President Trump recently unveiled his "America First Healthcare Plan" and signed a series of executive orders to protect Americans with pre-existing conditions, end surprise billing and introduce more affordable public options. One America's Stephanie Myers spoke with Katy Talento, an epidemiologist and former senior healthcare adviser to President Trump, to get her take on the new plan.
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