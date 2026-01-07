BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Customer Service and AI Integration with John Roy
Brighteon Highlights
Brighteon HighlightsCheckmark Icon
130 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
3 views • 1 day ago

Premium products deserve premium support. Dawson Knives uses AI to handle repetitive tasks and after-hours questions—so humans can focus on what matters most: innovation and craftsmanship. It’s not AI replacing people; it’s AI empowering them. When technology and talent work together, everyone wins.


#AI #CustomerExperience #SmartAutomation #Craftsmanship #FutureOfBusiness



🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

Keywords
mike adamscurrent eventsbrighteon highlights
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The childhood crisis: How modern life is wiring kids for anxiety

The childhood crisis: How modern life is wiring kids for anxiety

Willow Tohi
Study: Skimping on sleep inflicts lasting damage on metabolic health

Study: Skimping on sleep inflicts lasting damage on metabolic health

Ava Grace
Light daily activity like walking linked to significantly lower death risk in people with heart-kidney-metabolic syndrome, study finds

Light daily activity like walking linked to significantly lower death risk in people with heart-kidney-metabolic syndrome, study finds

Cassie B.
CDC&#8217;s vaccine policy shift: A step toward medical freedom or more coercion in disguise?

CDC’s vaccine policy shift: A step toward medical freedom or more coercion in disguise?

Patrick Lewis
British health officials warn of lead poisoning risk linked to imported SPICES

British health officials warn of lead poisoning risk linked to imported SPICES

Olivia Cook
REPORT: Over 40 million Americans turn to ChatGPT for medical advice

REPORT: Over 40 million Americans turn to ChatGPT for medical advice

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy