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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1073 - Evan Fitts - Interview w/family
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80 views • June 20, 2021
Evan was selling marijuana to Johnson and Atchison, when Johnson pulled a gun and demanded his wallet. Evan hit the gas and Johnson shot him in the back, paralyzing him instantly and sending his truck careening through the neighborhood, before crashing into a park and ejecting Evan.
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