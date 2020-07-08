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Battle of Khalkhin Gol 1939 - Soviet-Japanese War
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20 views • July 08, 2020
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Our animated historical documentary series on modern warfare continues with a coverage of the Battles of Khalkin Gol of 1939, as the USSR and Japan clashed in Mongolia and Manchuria. Although this short war didn't change much in the Far East, it played a huge role during World War II.
Our animated historical documentary series on modern warfare continues with a coverage of the Battles of Khalkin Gol of 1939, as the USSR and Japan clashed in Mongolia and Manchuria. Although this short war didn't change much in the Far East, it played a huge role during World War II.
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