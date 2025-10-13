⚡️Trump will inform Moscow that if the Ukrainian conflict is not resolved, the US may provide Kyiv with Tomahawk missiles.

Video from Oct. 12th.

Remarks from Kremlin about this:

THE LAUNCH OF "TOMAHAWKS" REQUIRES THE PARTICIPATION OF US SPECIALISTS, SO THE SUPPLY OF THESE MISSILES TO KIEV CAN REALLY END BADLY

THE US IS AWARE OF A PAUSE IN THE NEGOTIATIONS BETWEEN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE

— THE KREMLIN



