⚡️Trump will inform Moscow that if the Ukrainian conflict is not resolved, the US may provide Kyiv with Tomahawk missiles.
Video from Oct. 12th.
Remarks from Kremlin about this:
THE LAUNCH OF "TOMAHAWKS" REQUIRES THE PARTICIPATION OF US SPECIALISTS, SO THE SUPPLY OF THESE MISSILES TO KIEV CAN REALLY END BADLY
THE US IS AWARE OF A PAUSE IN THE NEGOTIATIONS BETWEEN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE
— THE KREMLIN