666: the number of the Vatican beast, the pope

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to Marlon Palmer; Killuminati and Moon_Landing_LOL





Revelation 13:17-18 speaks of 666 as the number of the beast: And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.





Vicarius Filii Dei is one of the papal titles which means Vicar of the Son of God or In the place of the Son of God. NO ONE takes the place of the Son of God





Since Latin is the official language of the roman catholic church, there are other titles of the pope that add up to 666, which is the number of the beast, the Vatican as it is described in Revelation 13:1-10, 17, 18





Dux Cleri, which is Latin for Head of clergy --> D = 500, U (same as V) = 5; X =10; C = 100; L =50 and I = 1. Total = 666.





Ludovicus, which is Latin for Vicar of the court --> L = 50; U (same as V) = 5; D = 500; V = 5; I = 1; C = 100; U (same as V) = 5 Total = 666.





Latinus Rex Sacerdos, which is Latin for Latin priest-king --> L = 50; I = 1; U (same as V) = 5; X = 10, C = 100; D = 500. Total = 666.





This clearly confirms that the number of the beast, 666, and the number of his name, points DIRECTLY to the pope, who is the head of the Vatican beast, the beast that rises out of the sea, in Revelation 13:1-10, 17, 18.





Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: [email protected]