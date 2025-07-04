BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
It's Only Right
The Warrior Channel
The Warrior Channel
17 views • 1 day ago

The phrase "It's Only Right" emphasizes the importance of standing up for oneself and for what is correct, without allowing others to take advantage or push one around. It suggests that people should not passively accept being mistreated or silenced, as failing to assert themselves can lead to regret later in life. The best time to take a stand is in the present, particularly when one is certain of being right. However, it also advises humility—acknowledging when one is wrong and not stubbornly persisting in error. Ultimately, standing up for what is right is presented as a matter of principle and self-respect, encapsulated in the idea that there is only one clear standard of righteousness to uphold.

