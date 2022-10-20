Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
They Are Losing Control, You Are Gaining Control
32 views
channel image
Yahsdaughter137777
Published a month ago |

Get the peace that passes understanding, not the peace that the world gives; the peace and joy that comes by the new man that is Christ who has come in us through the Spirit to direct us into all truth to redeem us back to the most High Yah.


Matthew 18:3 KJV

“And said, Verily I say unto you, Except ye be converted, and become as little children, ye shall not enter into the kingdom of heaven.”


Revelation 21:8 KJV

“But the fearful, and unbelieving, and the abominable, and murderers, and whoremongers, and sorcerers, and idolaters, and all liars, shall have their part in the lake which burneth with fire and brimstone: which is the second death.”


1 John 5:4

King James Version

4 For whatsoever is born of God overcometh the world: and this is the victory that overcometh the world, even our faith.


No one should control your mind except the Spirit of God. This comes through the new man or the new Adam which is Christ in us whom the devil could not cause to sin against our Father.


Much Love In Christ Beloveds

I can be reached by email [email protected]

Keywords
newspoliticsspiritualityfaithnwoendtimes

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket