They Are Losing Control, You Are Gaining Control

Get the peace that passes understanding, not the peace that the world gives; the peace and joy that comes by the new man that is Christ who has come in us through the Spirit to direct us into all truth to redeem us back to the most High Yah.





Matthew 18:3 KJV

“And said, Verily I say unto you, Except ye be converted, and become as little children, ye shall not enter into the kingdom of heaven.”





Revelation 21:8 KJV

“But the fearful, and unbelieving, and the abominable, and murderers, and whoremongers, and sorcerers, and idolaters, and all liars, shall have their part in the lake which burneth with fire and brimstone: which is the second death.”





1 John 5:4

King James Version

4 For whatsoever is born of God overcometh the world: and this is the victory that overcometh the world, even our faith.





No one should control your mind except the Spirit of God. This comes through the new man or the new Adam which is Christ in us whom the devil could not cause to sin against our Father.





Much Love In Christ Beloveds

