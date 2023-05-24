29. Честным, молодым да резвым

Ням-ням, трах-трах, чур-чур, ха-ха,
Купить, родить, стремиться к власти –
Вот образ жизни большинства.
И ради них терпеть напасти?
Красивый, личный путь пройди,
Как гении, по их лекалам,
В прекрасном свой типаж найди
И просияй потенциалом!
У большинства ж одна судьба,
Шаблонен путь, типична пажить *,
Стандартных результатов тьма,
Но можно ль их за то уважить?
* Пастбище
