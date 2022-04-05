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Shanghai to Extend Their COVID Lockdown | EWTN News Nightly
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2956 views • April 05, 2022
Shanghai says its coronavirus restrictions will continue to be enforced even though the lockdowns were scheduled to end tomorrow. This comes as the New York Times reports that hospitals in Shanghai are isolating young children in a different location from their parents. One woman who was separated from her 2 year old daughter for several days, with no direct contact, called the situation "totally inhumane." Author of "The Coming Collapse of China" and "The Great US-China Tech War," Gordon Chang, joins to share his reaction to the reports of young children being separated from their parents in Shanghai hospitals. He discusses what more he knows about the extended lockdown in Shanghai and his thoughts on this mitigation strategy. Shanghai is the busiest shipping port in the world. The city also produces semi-conductors, electronics and cars. That said, Chang explains what he thinks the economic ramifications of his extended lockdown will be for China and the world. The author fills us in on what other news he is following.
EWTN News Nightly provides the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Join host Tracy Sabol, our Capitol Hill, White House and Rome Correspondents, as well as many other diverse guests daily, to get the latest from the U.S. and the Vatican on topics regarding our Catholic faith and interests.
EWTN News Nightly provides the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Join host Tracy Sabol, our Capitol Hill, White House and Rome Correspondents, as well as many other diverse guests daily, to get the latest from the U.S. and the Vatican on topics regarding our Catholic faith and interests.
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