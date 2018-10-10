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10/10/18 #REDTSUNAMI: REGISTER TO VOTE! HILLARY TO RUN 2020! #WALKAWAY
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23 views • January 02, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
10/10/18: The Dow plummets by 831 points and Hillary rumored through Intelligence circles to run in 2020 after calling for Civil Unrest. PLEASE Register to VOTE before the deadlines!!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donation links below:
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/10/06/us/politics/state-voter-registration-deadlines.html
https://www.walkawaycampaign.com/
Hillary to run in 2020:
https://media.infowars.com/videos/f715045c-5707-4afa-be43-78462faa0fa4.mp4
Ultra Violet is a Soros-paid political psy-op PR campaign:
https://weareultraviolet.org/
http://www.phillytrib.com/entertainment/michelle-obama-hits-today-show-for-international-day-of-the/article_cda3109b-5bb6-5c33-b152-d4fdeae860f0.html
https://dailycaller.com/2018/10/09/hillary-clinton-rejects-calls-for-civility-in-politics/
https://thepoliticalinsider.com/cnn-kanye-west-negro-token/
PLEASE REGISTER TO VOTE IN YOUR STATE BEFORE THE DEADLINE!
Thanks so much for supporting You Are Free TV!
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC
5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
10/10/18: The Dow plummets by 831 points and Hillary rumored through Intelligence circles to run in 2020 after calling for Civil Unrest. PLEASE Register to VOTE before the deadlines!!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donation links below:
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/10/06/us/politics/state-voter-registration-deadlines.html
https://www.walkawaycampaign.com/
Hillary to run in 2020:
https://media.infowars.com/videos/f715045c-5707-4afa-be43-78462faa0fa4.mp4
Ultra Violet is a Soros-paid political psy-op PR campaign:
https://weareultraviolet.org/
http://www.phillytrib.com/entertainment/michelle-obama-hits-today-show-for-international-day-of-the/article_cda3109b-5bb6-5c33-b152-d4fdeae860f0.html
https://dailycaller.com/2018/10/09/hillary-clinton-rejects-calls-for-civility-in-politics/
https://thepoliticalinsider.com/cnn-kanye-west-negro-token/
PLEASE REGISTER TO VOTE IN YOUR STATE BEFORE THE DEADLINE!
Thanks so much for supporting You Are Free TV!
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC
5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
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