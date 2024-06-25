Fired for Freedom: Doctors, lawyers and victims testify to the insanity of losing jobs for refusing COVID bioweapon

https://www.TruthForHealht.org

Fired For Freedom will be livestreamed at 12 NOON ET on Tuesday, December 7 by LifeSiteNews, alongside multiple other livestream platforms.

To participate and join the press conference, please save this link OR email [email protected].

Elizabeth Lee Vliet, MD, President and CEO of the Truth for Health Foundation, moderates this press conference which features speakers willing to share their stories and expose the outright manipulation, intimidation, and cover-up of deaths in hospitals and medical facilities across America. LifeSite co-founder John-Henry Westen and Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano present a crucial Biblical perspective on our God-given right to bodily integrity. Speakers are fearless nurses and doctors, including world-renown Dr. Paul Marik, co-founder of Front Line Covid Critical Care Alliance, US Attorneys Tom Renz, Todd Callender, Lauren Martel, and Australia’s Charles Kovess to present the efforts being made every day to bring help and hope to people who have lost loved ones due to treatments denied, or have seen family and friends injured or dead following experimental vaccines and drugs like remdesivir.