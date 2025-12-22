CANDACE OWENS EXPOSES BEN SHAPIRO ☢ AND DROPS NUKES

Candace Owens goes nuclear on Ben Shapiro and the Jewish slave trade. She says that they are behind the slave war.





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9W3-sSo1N_w





Candace Owens, responding to Ben Shapiro’s speech at Turning Point USA, mainlines unquestionable Neo-Nazi propaganda, including dangerous Talmudic conspiracies.





Keep in mind that every episode of Candace’s show is viewed or downloaded millions of times, and she has a top-five news podcast in the country (Apple/Spotify) and is in the top ten podcasts overall.





She says that Jews were responsible for and/or dominated the Atlantic slave trade — this is false.





That the Talmud says that Jews hate non-Jews.





That the Talmud says that Jews can exploit non-Jews.





That non-Jews are animals.





That non-Jews may be enslaved or owned.





That deception of non-Jews is morally acceptable.





She holds up a copy of The Talmudic Jew, a book by August Rohling, a notorious Jew-hater whose work relies on mistranslations, selective quotation, and outright fabrication to portray Judaism and the Talmud as inherently immoral and hostile toward non-Jews.





The Talmudic Jew is a polemical attack designed to promote collective guilt and conspiracy thinking about Jews.





It was widely discredited during Rohling’s lifetime.





What Candace says in this video are core components of historic and modern Neo-Nazi ideology, particularly the long-standing trope that the Talmud functions as a “secret rulebook” governing Jewish behavior toward non-Jews.





This rhetoric has been used by antisemites and Neo-Nazis for over a century to destroy the reputation of Jews and to radicalize people into committing violence against Jews.





Candace invokes the idea of Jews as “contract lords,” a coded allegation that Jews control or dominate others through contracts and legal agreements. This does not mean contentious legal issues, but everyday legal agreements.





This rhetoric appears frequently in Neo-Nazi propaganda.





She repeatedly says “WAKE UP,” urging audiences to awaken to hidden truths about Jews, Judaism, and history.





“Wake up” functions as a radicalization cue, signaling to the listener or viewer that they are being welcomed into banned or suppressed information that “they” (Jews) do not want the public to know about.





This places Jews in the role of deceptive actors who are hiding the truth, while making the listener or viewer feel enlightened.





Candace Owens is the Louis Farrakhan of our time, repeating the lies from the Nation of Islam's book The Secret Relationship Between Blacks and Jews that the Jews secretly ran the Atlantic Slave Trade.

"It's not obvious but it's there if you look."

She's a liar & an anti-Semite





