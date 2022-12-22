Create New Account
JABS: POTENTIAL HARMS WITH ANDREW BRIDGEN MP -- UK
Member of Parliament Andrew Bridgen called a debate in the House of Commons this week, stating that he believes that the Covid vaccines are causing significant damage to many people. In his view, the risks of damage from the vaccine outweigh significantly any good they might be doing. In this special interview, The Rev'd Dr Jamie Franklin speaks with Andrew about what brought him to this viewpoint, the salient points of his argument and the evidence in its favour, the lack of interest from the corporate media, and the ethics of vaccinating children including babies as young as six-months old (which has now been approved by the UK's MHRA). This and many more important points are covered in this important conversation concerning the health and wellbeing of millions of people


