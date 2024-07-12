PH Selling MOB Building - Cliff Schrader

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Cliff Schrader, former city council member, sits down with Eileen to talk about the sale of the beautiful Port Huron City Hall. This 66,000 square foot gem was built in the 1970s and is perched right on the St. Clair River. He doesn't understand where this "Let's Get Rid of City Hall" movement is coming from. In his opinion, It is very suspicious, disheartening and flat out ridiculous!





https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/