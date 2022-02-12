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The Cabal Psychopaths - including Bill Gates - are planning to turn off your credit cards -Master Card and Visa etc and you will have nothing and be happy. They are doing this in Africa as we speak.
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310 views • February 12, 2022
Total insane Psychos. They need to be stopped.
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