WW3 FBI, DOJ, AND NEWS MEDIA IGNORE JOE BIDEN BRIBERY SCANDALS
Self-Government
JUN 13

Donald Trump was arrested today. Joe Biden was protected today. The news world could not become more surreal. News networks, newspapers, and online news websites are having a feeding frenzy on today’s arrest in Miami of former President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, the same news organizations are ignoring shocking reports that a Ukrainian business executive recorded numerous conversations with Joe and Hunter Biden about a $5 million bribe. How long will this dual standard of justice be allowed to continue in America.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 6/13/23

