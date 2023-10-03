Nick Fuentes urges Whites to stand up for their own future instead of being preoccupied with other peoples’ pasts: “Their trauma is not our trauma. Their anxiety is not our anxiety. Their interests are not our interests.” Follow: @AFpost https://archive.ph/audKf





Cozy.tv: https://cozy.tv/nick

Telegram: https://t.me/nickjfuentes

Cozy.tv Telegram: http://t.me/cozytvofficial

America First HQ Telegram: http://t.me/AmericaFirstHQ

AF Clips Telegram: https://t.me/AFClips3

Website: https://nicholasjfuentes.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-661227

Gab: https://gab.com/realnickjfuentes

Periscope: https://pscp.tv/NickJFuentes

AFPAC: https://afpac.events

America First Foundation: https://americafirstfoundation.org

Cozy TV America First Foundation: http://Cozy.tv/AFF

