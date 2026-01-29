Date: Jan. 29, 2026. Lesson 19-2026. Title: Risky Pledges and Sound Counsel

Proverbs 20:16–18 offers sobering wisdom about responsibility, discernment, and decision-making. Taking security from someone who guarantees a stranger’s debt warns against careless financial entanglements. Plans are established through counsel, and success is not found in impulse but in wise guidance and deliberate action. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart explore why wisdom avoids unnecessary risk, how godly counsel stabilizes decisions, and why careful planning is essential before entering conflict or commitment.

Lesson 19-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





