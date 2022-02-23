WEAR YOUR HEART ON YOUR SLEEVE - #SOLUTIONSWATCH

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corbettreport
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Every day when you leave the house you have a chance to advertise the truth, to spark conversations, and to meet like-minded people. All you have to do is wear your heart on your sleeve. Today, James explores one of the simplest ways of getting the word out and talks to some of the people who are designing clothes that can help convey a message.