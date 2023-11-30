Create New Account
Lo scatto impossibile del Monviso 30 Novembre 2023
Dino Tinelli
Published 21 hours ago

https://www.lavocedialba.it/2023/11/24/leggi-notizia/argomenti/curiosita-2/articolo/lo-scatto-impossibile-del-monviso-che-spunta-dal-mare-immortalato-dalla-toscana.html

In realtà lo scatto avrebbe dovuto essere stato fatto da qui per avere la visuale corretta https://maps.app.goo.gl/t3XDxSiALgksyaoM7

In quel caso la parte nascosta dovrebbe essere di 3.347 metri https://dizzib.github.io/earth/curve-calc/?d0=268.37&h0=300&unit=metric e il Monviso spunterebbe di 494 metri.

Ma nella fotografia sono sempre molti ma molti di più.


Keywords
terra pianaterra piattaaereiorizzontecurvaturalivello

