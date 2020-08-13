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ACU: Prof. Franz Ruppert - The impact of the pandemic from a psychological point of view (MIRRORED)
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88 views • August 13, 2020
ACU: Prof. Franz Ruppert - The impact of the pandemic from a psychological point of view (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Counterpropaganda2020 at:-
https://youtu.be/QS8SPk_5k7c

#ACU #Subtitled #English

ACU - The COVID-19 Extra-Parliamentary Inquiry Committee

Human beings have basic needs. A feeling of security or protection is as important to us as freedom, connection or development. If people are deprived of these basic needs, especially chronically and for an uncertain period of time, they suffer.

In some cases enormously. A clear example of this situation is the current coronavirus pandemic and the related protective measures taken around the world.

In his presentation, the German psychologist Prof. Dr. Franz Ruppert will clearly explain how and why people currently suffer when their essential needs are taken away, why children in particular may be extremely affected, how the current "protective" measures achieve this effect and whether they are really justified.

Source: https://acu2020.org/hearings/

Original video in German:
https://youtu.be/ly_39oid2fk
https://youtu.be/PT-nxgc-OX8

For more details, please visit https://acu2020.org/international/

Email: [email protected]

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"ACU" - Dr. med. Walter Weber

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Main channel / Canal principal / Hauptkanal: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoWt...

Telegram: https://t.me/counterpropaganda20
Keywords
pandemicdeathsschoolsunemploymentpovertymaskshungerlockdowncoronavirussocial distancing
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