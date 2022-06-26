FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 43:3-5, 20220626, O Send Out Your Light And Your Truth To Me:

O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the Atoning Blood Sacrifice that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ paid to redeem me. Heavenly Father, You commanded me to strive to enter through the narrow gate. Since I have surrendered my will in obedience to Your Will:

O send out Your Light and Your Truth through Your Holy Spirit to me! Let them lead me; let them bring me to Your Holy Hill and to Your Tabernacle.

4 Then I will go to Your Altar, ELOHIM, my EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY my exceeding joy; with my soul and on the harp I will praise You, O EL-ELYON, my MOST HIGH GOD.

Holy Father, when Satan puts doubt in my soul, I will resist and declare 5 why are you cast down, O my soul? And why are you disquieted within me? Hope in the Everlasting JEHOVAH MEKADDESH, the LORD GOD my SANCTIFIER; for I shall yet praise You, JEHOVAH RAPHA, the LORD GOD my HEALER, the healer of my countenance and my GOD.

Thank You, Glorious Father, for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 43:3-5, personalized, NKJV) * * * *