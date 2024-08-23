Mast Cell Activation Disorder / "Lung Covid"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MCADs are on the rise after the rollout of the injected poisons. The immune system can't keep up with the constant attack on its' cells. To boost new mast cell production in order to mitigate the inflammatory responses, fasting (and prayer) is a must. Also chelation therapy with EDTA, C60 and anti parasitic cleanses (I will make another video on those) plus building up your inner shield/ microbiome will allow your body to heal. 🙏❤