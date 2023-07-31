Brien Foerster on Elongated Skull Egyptian Pharaohs Descended from Grey Aliens

Brien Foerster joins Brian Ruhe for a second time, on May 15, 2019. Foerster is the world renown authority on the megalithic works of South America and the perplexing ancient Elongated Headed people of the area, and divides his time between Paracas and Cusco, Peru.

This was formerly titled, "SUPERIOR HUMAN BEINGS IN THE PAST, CHANGES HISTORY! WORLD AUTHORITY ELONGATED SKULLS, BRIEN FOERSTER".

Brien indicates that the Egyptian pyramids are pre-cataclysm- over 12,000 years old. And King Tutankhamun had an elongated skull.

His YouTube channel has about 100 million views:

https://www.youtube.com/user/brienfoerster

Description:

Ancient Lost Worlds and Hidden History. On location videos made by author and adventurer Brien Foerster exploring Peru, Bolivia, Egypt, Hawaii, Easter Island and other exotic places. With special emphasis on evidence that advanced technology and human history are at least 10,000 years old.

The study of the Inca culture led to his writing a book, A Brief History Of The Incas , which is available on his website, http://www.hiddenincatours.com

If your comments indicate that you didn’t even watch the video, they will be deleted. If comments are irrelevant to the video they will be deleted.

All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" and scroll down.

Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe

Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/

My website: http://www.brianruhe.ca

https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353

https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe

https://vk.com/brianruhe

MP3 audios and video at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe

My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome

Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/[email protected]

My three books are available at Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe&crid=1ZU2U0DOIY0QG&sprefix=%2Caps%2C101&ref=nb_sb_ss_recent_1_0_recent