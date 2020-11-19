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UK EXPECTS ‘HIGH VOLUME’ OF ADVERSE REACTIONS FROM COVID VACCINE
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81 views • November 19, 2020
Video Source: https://thehighwire.com/videos/uk-expects-high-volume-of-covid-vaccine-adverse-reactions/
The UK is preparing for a mass Covid vaccination campaign, anticipating the injection of millions of citizens with the experimental vaccine. As the date approaches to launch this unprecedented measure, the UK’s top health body, the MHRA, makes a shocking, urgent request which begs the question: ‘Is the Covid Vaccine safe?
The UK is preparing for a mass Covid vaccination campaign, anticipating the injection of millions of citizens with the experimental vaccine. As the date approaches to launch this unprecedented measure, the UK’s top health body, the MHRA, makes a shocking, urgent request which begs the question: ‘Is the Covid Vaccine safe?
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