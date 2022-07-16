Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 13:00, July 16, 2022 - Eng, Full Text

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine





▫️ The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.





💥High-precision attacks launched by Russian Armed Forces resulted in the elimination of 115th Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) that had operated towards Seversk. Over the past 48 hours, this brigade has lost over 600 servicemen. Residents of Seversk, Nikolayevka and other nearby Ukraine-controlled settlements are being urgently mobilised for manning the brigade.





💥High-precision attack launched by Russian Aerospace Forces at a provisional base of 123rd Territorial Defence Brigade of the AFU deployed in Nikolayev has resulted in the elimination of up to 200 nationalists and foreign mercenaries, as well as 13 armoured and motor vehicles.





▪️ In terms of successful action of Russian Armed Forces and considerable losses of the AFU, Ukrainian nationalists refuse to be involved in operations in Donbass.





▫️ Particularly, 45 nationalists of 204th Battalion from 241st Territorial Defence Brigade abandoned their positions near Artyomovsk and demanded to redeploy them to the eastern part of Ukraine.





❗️Russian Federation Armed Forces continue launching attacks at military facilities located in Ukraine.





💥 Attacks launched by high-precision long-range air-based armament have resulted in the elimination of workshops for producing components and repairing Tochka-U ballistic missiles, as well as MRLS projectiles in Yuzhny Machinery Plant located in Dnepropetrovsk.





💥In addition, high-precision attacks launched by Russian Aerospace Forces have resulted in the elimination of 4 command posts, including those of 80th Air Assault Brigade near Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic) and 3rd Tank Brigade of the AFU near Novopokrovka (Kharkov region), as well as 1 munitions depot near Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and 25 areas of AFU manpower and military equipment.





💥Within counter-battery warfare, 2 MRLS plattons, 15 Giatsint-B howitzer and D-30 artillery gun units deployed near Verkhnekamenskoye, Serebryanka, Seversk, Artyomovsk, Avdeyevka and Georgiyevka (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as artillery units at their firing positions in 73 areas have been neutralised.





💥✈️ Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery have neutralised 21 command posts, 5 munitions depots, as well as 189 areas of AFU manpower and military equipment concentration areas.





✈️💥Fighter aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces have destroyed 3 airplanes of Ukrainian Air Forces during an air combat: 2 MiG-29 near Novopavlovka (Nikolayev region), Vladimirovka (Dnepropetrovsk region) and 1 Su-25 near Seversk.





▪️In addition, 2 Ukrainian helicopters (Mi-8 near Velikaya Novosyolka and Mi-24 near Seversk, Donetsk People's Republic) have been shot down in air.





💥Russian air defence means have eliminated 14 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Dolgenkoye, Izyum, Malaya Kamyshevakha (Kharkov region), Kamyshany (Kherson region), Reshetilovskoye (Zaporozhye region), Alchevsk (Lugansk People's Republic), Serebryanka, Grigorovka, Sparatak, Krasny Oktyabr and Krinichnaya (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 1 Tochka-U ballistic missile has been intercepted near Novozvanovka (Donetsk People's Republic), 2 Uragan MRLS projectiles near Izyum (Kharkov region).





📊 In total, 256 airplanes and 139 helicopters, 1,557 unmanned aerial vehicles, 355 air defence missile systems, 4,073 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 746 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 3,149 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 4,364 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.