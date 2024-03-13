I know the sound sucks but the visuals make up for it - remember all the caos since 2020 - BLM burning our cities down, etc
58 views
•
Published 18 hours ago
•
Lots of very recent clips you will recognize
Keywords
mindcontrolpropoganda
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos