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Walter Veith & Martin Smith - How Does One Deal With Demonic Activity? And Other Questions - WUP118
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79 views • June 02, 2022
In Episode 118 we discuss some of the frequently asked questions we receive. Questions such as:
How does Mark 1:15, Mark 4:30-32 and Matthew 13:24-30 refer to the Kingdom of Heaven / God?
How can God be fair in the way the young prophet is treated in 1 Kings Chapter 13?
Certain places in the Bible it looks as if the Anti Christ is a single person, why?
Is Jesus officiating continually or once a year in the Most Holy in the Heavenly Sanctuary?
What does it mean that it will be as in the days of Noah?
How does one deal with demonic activity?
What does the Bible say about cremation?
Donation Options
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/clashofminds
Other Donation Options: https://clashofminds.com/about/#donate
Download All Clash Of Minds material: https://downloads.clashofminds.com
Visit Clash Of Minds Website: https://clashofminds.co.za
Visit Clash Of Mind Online Orders: https://za.clashofminds.co.za
What's Up Prof other languages PLAYLISTS:
CZECH
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0aLSFt42jYg&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4x5fUMGB9ikkgbfow-5zkz
DUTCH:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bA5BO97kBlc&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4q9xPtmrl2slDXcn5D4_TJ
ENGLISH:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XulPyLDycSQ&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7hBkVKQ3teqZDpkN3MQ4yz
GERMAN:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vwqgT1byytc&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-72g7RD09qlisCe-Bh1tlx0
INDONNESIAN
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U4-8VaYNqME&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-72tb50LSMhMz4qBmkyFFTK&index=1
LITHUANIAN
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=km_w511vPBw&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-5xap5ojLwzlEFzELmuZJHk
POLISH
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Z1eLckWHsw&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7AedY0QuLM_H7BwE9Isr2y
PORTUGUESE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OITwLHkiZEw&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4HGSZ5hWZS37laS9bb7vWT
ROMANIAN:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z9_AWGhOjIQ&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-59iR5TdZyVyWQJkuSbnp3f
RUSSIAN
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HZzRJ56nR2s&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-47ih4TmhdL3xlZzYFlxTDj
SERBIAN:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfP7IgAzv4A&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7IN_v7cfZXYyHhR0Mxol0K
SLOVAK
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uJ1T6CZZmLk&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-6H_MCbrVVqDOmoqhbegyav
Alternative Platforms:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/clashofminds
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/clashofminds
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clashofminds
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveries-Africa:5
Ugetube: https://ugetube.com/@clashofminds
Soundcloud (Audio ONLY): https://soundcloud.com/clashofminds
How does Mark 1:15, Mark 4:30-32 and Matthew 13:24-30 refer to the Kingdom of Heaven / God?
How can God be fair in the way the young prophet is treated in 1 Kings Chapter 13?
Certain places in the Bible it looks as if the Anti Christ is a single person, why?
Is Jesus officiating continually or once a year in the Most Holy in the Heavenly Sanctuary?
What does it mean that it will be as in the days of Noah?
How does one deal with demonic activity?
What does the Bible say about cremation?
Donation Options
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/clashofminds
Other Donation Options: https://clashofminds.com/about/#donate
Download All Clash Of Minds material: https://downloads.clashofminds.com
Visit Clash Of Minds Website: https://clashofminds.co.za
Visit Clash Of Mind Online Orders: https://za.clashofminds.co.za
What's Up Prof other languages PLAYLISTS:
CZECH
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0aLSFt42jYg&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4x5fUMGB9ikkgbfow-5zkz
DUTCH:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bA5BO97kBlc&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4q9xPtmrl2slDXcn5D4_TJ
ENGLISH:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XulPyLDycSQ&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7hBkVKQ3teqZDpkN3MQ4yz
GERMAN:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vwqgT1byytc&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-72g7RD09qlisCe-Bh1tlx0
INDONNESIAN
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U4-8VaYNqME&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-72tb50LSMhMz4qBmkyFFTK&index=1
LITHUANIAN
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=km_w511vPBw&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-5xap5ojLwzlEFzELmuZJHk
POLISH
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Z1eLckWHsw&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7AedY0QuLM_H7BwE9Isr2y
PORTUGUESE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OITwLHkiZEw&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4HGSZ5hWZS37laS9bb7vWT
ROMANIAN:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z9_AWGhOjIQ&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-59iR5TdZyVyWQJkuSbnp3f
RUSSIAN
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HZzRJ56nR2s&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-47ih4TmhdL3xlZzYFlxTDj
SERBIAN:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfP7IgAzv4A&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7IN_v7cfZXYyHhR0Mxol0K
SLOVAK
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uJ1T6CZZmLk&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-6H_MCbrVVqDOmoqhbegyav
Alternative Platforms:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/clashofminds
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/clashofminds
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clashofminds
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveries-Africa:5
Ugetube: https://ugetube.com/@clashofminds
Soundcloud (Audio ONLY): https://soundcloud.com/clashofminds
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