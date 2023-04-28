Donetsk Civilians Attacked by Ukraine Today - A Bus with Mostly Women and Children, 7 people were killed, said the mayor of the city.

Russell 'Texas' Bentley, posted the following on Telegram.

One of my best friends was there when it happened and took these videos after 6 Grad rockets fell 100 meters away. Thank God he's still alive!

Ukrop/NATO nazi terrorists bombed the center of Donetsk AGAIN today. Grad rockets fell on University Ave and near the central hospital and also near Green Plaza. Again, as usual, there were only civilians in these areas - THERE ARE NO MILITARY INSTALLATIONS. This is pure terrorism, but it will not, and will never, work against the heroic People of Donetsk.

https://t.me/TXDPR/6519

Russell also posted:

Today, the Alley of Angels in Donetsk has become larger 😭 A girl born in 2015 was burned alive in bus No. 25 along with other passengers from the Ukronazi shelling. She studied in the 1st grade of the 57th school. Her grandmother also died with her. Kingdom of heaven



