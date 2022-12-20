Create New Account
"Absolutely Asinine": Don Jr. Weighs In on DOJ's Pistol Stabilizer Braces Ban
71 views
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Don Jr. Weighs In on DOJ's Pistol Stabilizer Braces Ban

Breitbart News's AWR Hawkins speaks with Donald Trump Jr. at TPUSA's 2022 AmericaFest about the importance of the Second Amendment and the DOJ's decision to ban pistols with stabilizer braces. "They don't even understand the vernacular, let alone how it works in practice," Trump Jr. said. Visit Breitbart.com/Downrange to equip yourself with the latest statistics and news articles to defend your right to bear arms.



Keywords
don trump jrbreitbartbiden regimeawr hawkins

