"Absolutely Asinine": Don Jr. Weighs In on DOJ's Pistol Stabilizer Braces Ban

Don Jr. Weighs In on DOJ's Pistol Stabilizer Braces Ban

Breitbart News's AWR Hawkins speaks with Donald Trump Jr. at TPUSA's 2022 AmericaFest about the importance of the Second Amendment and the DOJ's decision to ban pistols with stabilizer braces. "They don't even understand the vernacular, let alone how it works in practice," Trump Jr. said. Visit Breitbart.com/Downrange to equip yourself with the latest statistics and news articles to defend your right to bear arms.









