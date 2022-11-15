Climate 10 Commandments at Sinai

As the one world religion becomes mored evident, leaders of the Body of Christ met at Mt Sinai to repent to Gaia for the desecration of the planet and to affirm the 10 Commandments of climate. It was a total usurping of the symbolism of the Bible.
