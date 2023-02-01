Lemon Pound Cake Afroman

Afroman
Lemon Pound Cake
Written by: Joseph Foreman
Released: 2022
The Adams County Sheriff kicked down my door
Then I heard the glass break
They found no kidnapping victims
Just some lemon pound cake
Mamma's lemon pound cake
It tastes so nice
It made the sheriff wanna put down his gun
And cut him a slice (of what? of what?)
Lemon pound cake
He wanna put down his glock
Lemon pound cake
Trending on TikTok
Lemon pound cake
He's a family guy
Lemon pound cake
Got the munchies because he got high
Lemon pound cake, pound cake
He's a Adams County sheriff
He's hungry and he's big as hell (hmm-hmm)
He was sniffing for weed
Then he smelled another smell (what was that?)
Mamma's lemon pound cake
It tastes so nice
It made the sheriff wanna put down his gun
And cut him a slice (of what? of what?)
Lemon pound cake
He wanna put down his glock
Lemon pound cake
Trending on TikTok
Lemon pound cake
He's a family guy
Lemon pound cake
Got the munchies because he got high
Lemon pound cake, pound cake
He sees my cake and my porno mag called 'Boom-boom'
Something happened to his camera on the way to the evidence room
Mamma's lemon pound cake
It tastes so nice
Make the sheriff wanna put down his gun
And cut him a slice (of what? of what?)
Lemon pound cake
He wanna put down his glock
Lemon pound cake
Trending on TikTok
Lemon pound cake
He's a family guy
Lemon pound cake
Got the munchies because he got high
Lemon pound cake, pound cake
Lemon pound cake
He wanna put down his glock
Lemon pound cake
Trending on TikTok
Lemon pound cake
He's a family guy
Lemon pound cake
Got the munchies because he got high
Lemon pound cake, pound cake
