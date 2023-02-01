Lemon Pound Cake Afroman

Afroman



Lemon Pound Cake

Written by: Joseph Foreman

Released: 2022

The Adams County Sheriff kicked down my door

Then I heard the glass break

They found no kidnapping victims

Just some lemon pound cake

Mamma's lemon pound cake

It tastes so nice

It made the sheriff wanna put down his gun

And cut him a slice (of what? of what?)

Lemon pound cake

He wanna put down his glock

Lemon pound cake

Trending on TikTok

Lemon pound cake

He's a family guy

Lemon pound cake

Got the munchies because he got high

Lemon pound cake, pound cake

He's a Adams County sheriff

He's hungry and he's big as hell (hmm-hmm)

He was sniffing for weed

Then he smelled another smell (what was that?)

Mamma's lemon pound cake

It tastes so nice

It made the sheriff wanna put down his gun

And cut him a slice (of what? of what?)

Lemon pound cake

He wanna put down his glock

Lemon pound cake

Trending on TikTok

Lemon pound cake

He's a family guy

Lemon pound cake

Got the munchies because he got high

Lemon pound cake, pound cake

He sees my cake and my porno mag called 'Boom-boom'

Something happened to his camera on the way to the evidence room

Mamma's lemon pound cake

It tastes so nice

Make the sheriff wanna put down his gun

And cut him a slice (of what? of what?)

Lemon pound cake

He wanna put down his glock

Lemon pound cake

Trending on TikTok

Lemon pound cake

He's a family guy

Lemon pound cake

Got the munchies because he got high

Lemon pound cake, pound cake

Lemon pound cake

He wanna put down his glock

Lemon pound cake

Trending on TikTok

Lemon pound cake

He's a family guy

Lemon pound cake

Got the munchies because he got high

Lemon pound cake, pound cake

Written by: Joseph Foreman

Album: Lemon Pound Cake

Released: 2022