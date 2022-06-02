© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"A Noble Lie" Filmmaker Exposes 1995 Oklahoma City Bombing as False-Flag - 6 Years Before 9/11
Follow
0
Share
Report
72 views • June 02, 2022
My guest is Native Oklahoman, Holland Van den Nieuwenhof - the writer and producer of "A Noble Lie" - the first full-length documentary proving the official story of the bombing of the Murrah Building as myth.
He is the relentless truth warrior that reveals the pre-cursor psychological operation to 9/11.
Why was there overwhelming evidence of foreknowledge of the 1995 Murrah Building bombing among federal officials - yet no one stopped the deadly attack which killed 168?
Why were there 2 separate blasts, 10 seconds apart - heard by witnesses and recorded at the nearby seismic station - yet officials maintain that only one blast occurred?
Why were there repeated public announcements of additional undetonated bombs found in the building, yet officials later denied them.
Why was the 10 foot round crater under the Ryder truck far off-center from the damage pattern of the building?
If the Ryder truck was parked in FRONT of the Murrah building, why was so much of the building debris blown past the truck, into the street, and into the façade of the building across the street?
Why was the Clinton and other key prosecutorial legal evidence moved into the Murrah building before the attack?
Why was there legislation, similar to the Patriot Act, ready to go right after the bombing?
My guest is Holland Van den Nieuwenhof, a native of Oklahoma who formerly served in the US Marine Corps as a rifle squad leader. His broadcasting career started in 2007 as a co-host on Radio Free Oklahoma, and later as co-host on the Free Mind Report. Holland is also the writer and producer for A Noble Lie: Oklahoma City 1995, the first full-length documentary examining the Oklahoma City bombing in the light of new and suppressed evidence that proves the official story as a Deep State lie. He join us to shed light on questions long ignored and censored about the Oklahoma City Bombing.
Visit https://RichardGage911.org
#richardgage911 #richardgage911:unleashed! #wtc7 #911con #worldtradecenter #richardgage #Hollandvandennieuwenhof #oklahomacitybombing
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
He is the relentless truth warrior that reveals the pre-cursor psychological operation to 9/11.
Why was there overwhelming evidence of foreknowledge of the 1995 Murrah Building bombing among federal officials - yet no one stopped the deadly attack which killed 168?
Why were there 2 separate blasts, 10 seconds apart - heard by witnesses and recorded at the nearby seismic station - yet officials maintain that only one blast occurred?
Why were there repeated public announcements of additional undetonated bombs found in the building, yet officials later denied them.
Why was the 10 foot round crater under the Ryder truck far off-center from the damage pattern of the building?
If the Ryder truck was parked in FRONT of the Murrah building, why was so much of the building debris blown past the truck, into the street, and into the façade of the building across the street?
Why was the Clinton and other key prosecutorial legal evidence moved into the Murrah building before the attack?
Why was there legislation, similar to the Patriot Act, ready to go right after the bombing?
My guest is Holland Van den Nieuwenhof, a native of Oklahoma who formerly served in the US Marine Corps as a rifle squad leader. His broadcasting career started in 2007 as a co-host on Radio Free Oklahoma, and later as co-host on the Free Mind Report. Holland is also the writer and producer for A Noble Lie: Oklahoma City 1995, the first full-length documentary examining the Oklahoma City bombing in the light of new and suppressed evidence that proves the official story as a Deep State lie. He join us to shed light on questions long ignored and censored about the Oklahoma City Bombing.
Visit https://RichardGage911.org
#richardgage911 #richardgage911:unleashed! #wtc7 #911con #worldtradecenter #richardgage #Hollandvandennieuwenhof #oklahomacitybombing
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.