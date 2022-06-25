It's All For Show

These People Are Lunatics

* SCOTUS leaker accomplished nothing.

* Dems shriek over expected decision.

* [Bidan]: vote Dem or you might die.

* Media heartbroken by Supreme Court ruling.

* Dems to pregnant men: we hear you.

* This seems crazy, but we aren’t biologists.

* These people cannot be serious; at this point they’re just making things up.

* Libs begin eating their own.

* Democracy did not die today.

* Dems are being dishonest about this decision.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





Jesse Watters Primetime | 24 June 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6308478668112

