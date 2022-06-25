It's All For Show

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These People Are Lunatics
* SCOTUS leaker accomplished nothing.
* Dems shriek over expected decision.
* [Bidan]: vote Dem or you might die.
* Media heartbroken by Supreme Court ruling.
* Dems to pregnant men: we hear you.
* This seems crazy, but we aren’t biologists.
* These people cannot be serious; at this point they’re just making things up.
* Libs begin eating their own.
* Democracy did not die today.
* Dems are being dishonest about this decision.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 24 June 2022