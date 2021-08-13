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UK Police REEXAMINE Prince Andrew: SEX ASSAULT ALLEGATIONS (2021)
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40 views • August 13, 2021
DarylLawsonLive.com
Psa 92:12 But the godly will flourish like palm trees and grow strong like the cedars of Lebanon.
Psa 92:13 For they are transplanted to the LORD's own house. They flourish in the courts of our God.
Psa 92:14 Even in old age they will still produce fruit; they will remain vital and green.
Psa 92:15 They will declare, "The LORD is just! He is my rock! There is no evil in Him!"
Psa 92:12 But the godly will flourish like palm trees and grow strong like the cedars of Lebanon.
Psa 92:13 For they are transplanted to the LORD's own house. They flourish in the courts of our God.
Psa 92:14 Even in old age they will still produce fruit; they will remain vital and green.
Psa 92:15 They will declare, "The LORD is just! He is my rock! There is no evil in Him!"
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