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Johns Hopkins Illustration Proves COVID Shots Causing Majority of Illness and Death
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7442 views • October 09, 2021
A savvy UK quantitative data analyst named Joel Smalley recently uploaded a video highlighting data from John Hopkins University showing insane spikes in Covid-19 deaths after countries introduced Covid vaccines. Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/video-illustrates-how-covid-vaccines-have-totally-backfired/
Watch & share the bombshell video here: https://youtu.be/WR-pqrMWu3E
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Watch & share the bombshell video here: https://youtu.be/WR-pqrMWu3E
Save up to 50% on our hottest items during the Infowars Emergency Supply Chain Breakdown Sale!
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