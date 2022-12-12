Create New Account
The Patriot & Lama Show 81 – Mother Mary's Immaculate Conception
Mother Mary, the mother of God.


In Episode 81 Of the Patriot & Lama Show, We Will Discuss the Immaculate Conception of Mother Mary, the mother of God, and Why Ark Angle Gabriel gave her the title of Full of Grace.


The Patriot & Lama Will Also Give an Update on the 5D Portal That Started Opening On 11-11-22.


So, Make Sure to Share This Episode with Family & Friends, as This Could Help Wake Them Up and Prepare Them Appropriately.


You Never Know Who You Can Help Change Their Life for the Better by Sharing This Teaching; So, Go Ahead, Sow Good Seed, And Share It Now.


At The End of This Episode, We Will Answer Questions from The Live Audience.


Jimmie Schwinn (The Patriot) Is the Founder of My Patriots Network & Mastermind Webinars, and Master Lama Rasaji (The Lama) Is the Founder of Circle of Life.


🤝 Connect with Fellow Patriots for Free: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com


🙌 Join the FREE Circle of Life Community: https://Rasaji.com


