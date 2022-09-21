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I'm Not Bluffing - Putin Warns the West Over Nuclear Weapons - 092122
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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216 views • September 21, 2022

Brief summary of Putin's address on 09/21/22:

1) Partial mobilization has been announced: first of all, those who served in the RF Armed Forces have combat experience, etc. + those who are in the reserve. Mobilization activities start today

2) Mobilized receive the status of contractors and the corresponding salary

3) Russia will do everything possible to hold referendums in the liberated territories for their entry into the Russian Federation (LPR, DPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions)

4) Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons and any other means of mass destruction in case of a threat to territorial integrity. “This is not a bluff,” according to Putin

==

Partial mobilization has been announced in Russia, the decree has been signed.

Vladimir Putin stated this in his address:

“Only citizens who are currently in the reserve and, above all, those who served in the Armed Forces, have certain military specialties and relevant experience, will be subject to conscription for military service.

Those called up for military service before being sent to units will undergo additional military training without fail, taking into account the experience of a special military operation.

 All mobilization agendas have already been handed to all 300 thousand today. They should appear at the military enlistment offices tomorrow morning from 5:00 to 7: 00.--


In a national address on Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin says Russia will be mobilising further troops for the war in Ukraine.

He claims that the west is using the threat of nuclear weapons to blackmail Russia, and that 'those who try to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the weathervane can turn and point towards them'. Putin also said Russia would give its full support to the referendums announced for this weekend in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia to join the Russian Federation.

Ukraine war live: Putin announces ‘partial mobilisation’ of Russia and threatens nuclear retaliation saying, ‘I’m not bluffing’

Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war
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