40 FBI Informants Reported for Years on Biden Family Crime: Sen. Grassley

Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa just revealed that more than 40 FBI informants have given alleged criminal information about the Biden family to the FBI — and the Justice Department’s response has been to discredit it as “foreign disinformation.” Grassley’s bombshell report indicates that the FBI has known for years of the Biden family’s dealings with foreign nationals.





Also, a lunatic went on a killing spree in Lewiston, Maine, a tragic event that will almost assuredly trigger calls from the anti-gun crowd and leftist legislators for disarmament.





And after three weeks of drama in the House of Representatives, Republicans have voted in Mike Johnson of Louisiana as the new speaker; today we break down his short voting record.





Plus, calls to get the United Nations out of the United States are just little louder, thanks in part to — of all places — Fox News. We explain why the UN is not so much inept as it is devious.