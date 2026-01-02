Vouch For Voters - Alberta Deport Illegals? - Taxes Are Biggest Expense

Minnesota day care scandal sparks concern over election policy that allows a voter to ‘vouch’ for others: ‘Made for fraud’





A controversial Minnesota election policy that allows a single registered voter to “vouch” for up to eight people seeking same-day registration is under fire amid the state’s massive fraud scandal tied to the Somali community there.





Under Minnesota law, the registered voter must go with the person or people they are vouching for to the polling place and sign an oath verifying their address, according to the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State.





“A registered voter from your precinct can go with you to the polling place to sign an oath confirming your address. This is known as ‘vouching.’ A registered voter can vouch for up to eight voters,” the website reads.





1 in 10 people in Switzerland are millionaires





The UBS Global Wealth Report 2023 reveals that global wealth is growing again after a decline in 2022. Since 2000, the percentage of adults with less than $10,000 has almost halved, while those in the $10,000-$100,000 bracket have doubled. This upward mobility is evident, with one in three people managing to improve their economic situation within ten years, although extreme changes remain rare.

The growth of millionaires worldwide





In 2023, millionaires accounted for 1.5% of the adult population of the countries analysed, and the number of millionaires is expected to grow in 52 of the 56 countries studied by UBS by 2028. The United States has the highest number of millionaires, with almost 22 million individuals, although Switzerland has the highest proportion of millionaires in relation to the population, with 12% of adults. Countries such as Hong Kong (8.4%), Australia (7.3%), and the Netherlands (6.9%) follow, showing significant concentrations of wealth





Smith’s Alberta Next panel hears cheers for deportation, separation in Lloydminster





Loud cheers for mass deportations and Alberta separation were the peaks of an otherwise tame and quiet town hall for Premier Danielle Smith’s Alberta Next panel in Lloydminster.





Smith says Alberta opposes feds’ asylum claimants relocation plan, ‘cannot afford it’





Taxes remain largest single expense for Canadian families





While policymakers in Canada face many issues, including Trump’s trade war, few issues are more important to Canadians than the rising cost of living. And while inflation and housing costs are important, there’s another even larger expense that makes it harder for families to make ends meet. Taxes.





As the saying goes, the two certainties in life are death and taxes. But while we all know we must pay taxes, it’s more difficult to know just how much in total we actually pay. Canadians pay many different taxes to local, provincial and federal governments—income taxes, property taxes, sales taxes and payroll taxes, to name a few. And while some of these are quite visible (you can see how much personal income tax is taken off your paystub) others are more hidden.





