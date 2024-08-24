'Intentional' Episode 257: "Litigate This!"

It has been over 4 years since COVID and now some want to just 'move on'. Well, we say "NO, there are too many unanswered questions and JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED." Stanford Graham breaks this down for us.





