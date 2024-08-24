'Intentional' Episode 257: "Litigate This!"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It has been over 4 years since COVID and now some want to just 'move on'. Well, we say "NO, there are too many unanswered questions and JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED." Stanford Graham breaks this down for us.
Episodes are normally available on BlessedNewsTV, Rumble, Tiktok, Facebook, Substack, Patreon, Brighteon, Apple Podcasts, X, TruthSocial, FrankSocial, Spotify, Gettr and Gab.