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The Truth About The "Pandemic" & Real Solutions: Breaking Free Of Our Hypnosis With Dr. Lee Merritt
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182 views • October 18, 2021
The Truth About The "Pandemic" & Real Solutions: Breaking Free Of Our Hypnosis With Dr. Lee Merritt
Lost Arts Radio Show on Sunday 10/17/21
Good information Dr. Merrit (as always), I would like to see this conversation continued and expounded, exposed and explained in more detail! It needs to be put out there and heard WIDELY.
source:
https://www.brighteon.com/8f56ea64-f0c2-4f9f-af69-6fc8396f8e71
Lost Arts Radio Show on Sunday 10/17/21
Good information Dr. Merrit (as always), I would like to see this conversation continued and expounded, exposed and explained in more detail! It needs to be put out there and heard WIDELY.
source:
https://www.brighteon.com/8f56ea64-f0c2-4f9f-af69-6fc8396f8e71
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