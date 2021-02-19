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The Narrow Way in Chaotic Times
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21 views • February 19, 2021
What will the coming days be like for America?
Now is the time for people to wake up and open their eyes to the truth of what is happening around them.
"Enter by the narrow gate. For the gate is wide and the way is easy that leads to destruction, and those who enter by it are many. For the gate is narrow and the way is hard that leads to life, and those who find it are few." - Matthew 7:13-14
There are two classes of people in the world – the saved and the unsaved. There are two ways in the world – the narrow way of Jesus Christ and eternal salvation in Him, and the wide highway to hell. It's that simple.
Discernment in the way we live and interact with others narrows our focus, our choices, and our actions. The longer we walk with Christ, the narrower the path becomes.
Now is the time for people to wake up and open their eyes to the truth of what is happening around them.
"Enter by the narrow gate. For the gate is wide and the way is easy that leads to destruction, and those who enter by it are many. For the gate is narrow and the way is hard that leads to life, and those who find it are few." - Matthew 7:13-14
There are two classes of people in the world – the saved and the unsaved. There are two ways in the world – the narrow way of Jesus Christ and eternal salvation in Him, and the wide highway to hell. It's that simple.
Discernment in the way we live and interact with others narrows our focus, our choices, and our actions. The longer we walk with Christ, the narrower the path becomes.
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