Convoy To Ottawa For Freedom - CLOSING SONG [RICH MEN NORTH OF KINGSTON]
Rick Langley
Published Yesterday

Convoy To Ottawa For Freedom Saturday October 14, 2023

2251 COUNTY RD 8 Casselman, ON - CANADA

THANKS TO JEFF LEPARD AND TRAVELFUN69.

BIG UPS.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V_bGw3uLy0I



freedom convoyjeff lepardtravelfun69convoy to ottawa for freedomclosing song

