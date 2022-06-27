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Insider Intel on America's Controlled DEMOLITION with Christie Hutcherson | Flyover Conservatives
Flyover Conservatives
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8362 views • June 27, 2022

“We will not sit by while those that seek to fundamentally transform America into a socialist communist society demean and destroy our traditional family values.” - Christie Hutcherson


Christie Hutcherson is the CEO and Founder of Women Fighting for America (WFFA). She is boots on the ground, investigating the border and child trafficking. 


To see more from Christie Hutcherson, check out wffa.win 


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