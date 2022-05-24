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51 views • May 24, 2022
Shavuot-It's All About Learning the Letters of Light. The giving of Torah on Mt. Sinai was one of the greatest Shavuot's of all time. Release more light into the world , learn the 22 letters of the Hebrew Aleph-Bet. Please subscribe, share and like!!
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FOLLOW/JOIN and FIND EVERYTHING at:https://theelectlife.orghttps://linktr.ee/theelectlifeTEL Content (Video):YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/lizmcgeeRumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-596555Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-elect-life/TEL SocialFaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/TheElectLife/-------------------------------------------#LizMcGee #TheElectLife #2Houses #KabbalahForTheElect #Sefirot #5SoulLevels #TribeOfEphraim #HouseOfJudah #HouseOfJoseph #LostTribes #Archetypes #JewishMysticism #Kabbalah #IntroductionToKabbalah #UnificationOfIsrael(Kabbalah, The Elect Life, Liz McGee, Apocrypha, End times, The Last Days, Hebrew Roots, Jewish literature and philosophy, Kabbalah for the Elect, Liz McGee Kabbalah, Uniting the Houses of Israel, Jewish Mysticism, Dead Sea Scrolls, Sefiroth, Sefirot, Kabbalah 5 worlds, Kabbalah 5 soul levels, 4 worlds, 4 soul levels, Torah Scholars, Wisdom and Understanding, Introduction to Kabbalah, No fear Kabbalah, Zohar, Archetypes in Kabbalah, Understanding Archetypes in Kabbalah, Unity, Reunification of Israel, Lost Tribes, 10 Lost Tribes, Return of the Lost Tribes, Birthright Blessing, Firstborn, End Times Prophecy, Irrefutable 2 House Understanding, From the Prophets Mouth,)
Website & Blog: https://theelectlife.orgSign up for website news! Audio only/Podcast versions on this and many more also available through your favorite podcast app.
FOLLOW/JOIN and FIND EVERYTHING at:https://theelectlife.orghttps://linktr.ee/theelectlifeTEL Content (Video):YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/lizmcgeeRumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-596555Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-elect-life/TEL SocialFaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/TheElectLife/-------------------------------------------#LizMcGee #TheElectLife #2Houses #KabbalahForTheElect #Sefirot #5SoulLevels #TribeOfEphraim #HouseOfJudah #HouseOfJoseph #LostTribes #Archetypes #JewishMysticism #Kabbalah #IntroductionToKabbalah #UnificationOfIsrael(Kabbalah, The Elect Life, Liz McGee, Apocrypha, End times, The Last Days, Hebrew Roots, Jewish literature and philosophy, Kabbalah for the Elect, Liz McGee Kabbalah, Uniting the Houses of Israel, Jewish Mysticism, Dead Sea Scrolls, Sefiroth, Sefirot, Kabbalah 5 worlds, Kabbalah 5 soul levels, 4 worlds, 4 soul levels, Torah Scholars, Wisdom and Understanding, Introduction to Kabbalah, No fear Kabbalah, Zohar, Archetypes in Kabbalah, Understanding Archetypes in Kabbalah, Unity, Reunification of Israel, Lost Tribes, 10 Lost Tribes, Return of the Lost Tribes, Birthright Blessing, Firstborn, End Times Prophecy, Irrefutable 2 House Understanding, From the Prophets Mouth,)
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